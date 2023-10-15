AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers are still in place today, but they’re mainly scattered. When can we expect dry and cool fall conditions? Details below:

TODAY:

Winds from the northwest enhance chances for showers for most as they blow off the lakes today. Chances for widespread showers are especially high as we move north toward the Finger Lakes. We also expect breezy, cool, and cloudy conditions today between showers, and temperatures topping off around the low 50s.

TONIGHT:

Scattered lake-enhanced showers continue tonight but slow down and become less widespread. Temperatures fall back down into the mid to low 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lake effect showers continue tomorrow, there is less of a chance for widespread coverage. Tuesday is mostly dry as ridging begins to keep us dry and high pressure provides a dry slot to the mid-week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57

Have a wonderful day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram