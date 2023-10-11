AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 64°
AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 40°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:33 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are halfway through the week! A few showers will be possible moving into tomorrow, but when is our next true dry break? Details below:
TONIGHT:
Things start to dry off for the night, and most showers stay north of us. Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s, and cloud cover is decreasing overnight.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow, chances for showers are higher for the first half of the day. Low pressure to the north continues to push east but winds from the northwest earlier in the day will spark some lake-enhanced showers. By the evening, ridging due to a weak area of high pressure pushing northward keeps things drier.
REST OF WEEK:
The work week ends Friday mainly dry, but showers are en route by late night into Saturday. A wet and cool weekend is in store for the Twin Tiers, as our region looks to see much of the expected showers.
THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY
HIGH: 61 LOW: 40
FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE LATE NIGHT RAINFALL
HIGH: 60 LOW: 42
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY
HIGH: 52 LOW: 42
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 44
MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 54 LOW: 45
TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 56 LOW: 43
WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY
HIGH: 57
Have a great night!
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram