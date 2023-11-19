AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Sunday! The holidays are right around the corner. How will the start of the week play out? Details below:

TODAY:

Central NY is expecting a mix of wintry precip and rain showers today, but with warmer temperatures here in the Twin Tiers we will see mainly spotty rain showers later this morning and early in the afternoon. A few areas may even be drier throughout the day. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper 40s, and sunshine will be mixed in between broken cloud cover.

TONIGHT:

We quiet down tonight as high pressure builds back into the region. Temperatures are down in the 20s again for the low, and when paired with clear skies and calm winds, some areas could see patchy frost on grassy surfaces.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The next area of low pressure moves in on Tuesday. Ahead of it, cloud cover increases Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will slow down the initial daytime warm-up Tuesday, and with near-freezing temperatures aloft, the first round of showers is tracking as a wintry mix of sleet, rain/snow, and as warmer air moves in throughout the day- freezing rain. By Tuesday evening, however, we transition to widespread rain showers, before slowing down throughout Wednesday. The end of the week is currently shaping up to stay dry.

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS/SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX/SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43

