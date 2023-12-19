AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19th: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We have made it past the main weather maker of this week, but how will we shape up as we head into the holidays? Details below:

TODAY:

A cold front passed through the region overnight and brought some light snow showers to the area, and lake effect will support a few more of these showers into the mid-morning. By the late morning, we’ll be seeing more lake effect clouds than snow, and as high pressure settles in we could even see some breaks of sun by the late afternoon. Temperatures today are chilly, only topping off in the mid-30s, and we are windy with wind speeds from 5-15 mphs throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are under mostly clear skies, and things stay dry and quiet. Temperatures tonight dip into the low 20s, with breezy conditions still likely.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are going to be mainly dry as we head into the holidays. There is a chance for a weak disturbance from Saturday into Sunday, but as of now, we are staying on the mostly dry side as we head into Christmas. As far as chances for a white Christmas go, things aren’t looking great. We’re likely to see no precipitation on Christmas Day. With warm air moving in at the start of the week, any precip that does arrive will be rain on the day after Christmas.

TUESDAY: CHANCE MORNING SNOW.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

CHRISTMAS DAY– MONDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 50

Have a wonderful day!

