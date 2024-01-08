The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON…

WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.

WHERE…Much of central Pennsylvania including Tioga (Pa.) County

WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected across the

watch area. Melting snow will increase runoff.

watch area. Melting snow will increase runoff. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON…