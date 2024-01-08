The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
- WHERE…Much of central Pennsylvania including Tioga (Pa.) County
- WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected across the
watch area. Melting snow will increase runoff.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central New York, including the following
area, Sullivan and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,
Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
- WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.