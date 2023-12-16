The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alerts:

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE…Portions of central New York, including the following areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins, and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

WHEN…Heaviest Rainfall Sunday Night into Monday river flooding is possible Monday into Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alerts

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING…