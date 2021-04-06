A guide to boating safety this season

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – 18 News is back on the water as it is that time of year to start prepping your boats for the upcoming summer season. There are many things you must make sure you have before you go on and hit the water. First and foremost all coast gaurd mandated safety equipment must be on board. This includes life jackets for every boater, a fire extinguisher and flares. Owner of Sunshine Boat Rentals explains what you need to check over internally before you enjoy your boat for the first time this year.

“Besides safety equipment is to check and replace if necessary any fuel lines. Check for leaks. That is something that can cause explosions or fires. And if you are unsure, consult a mechanic,” said owner Steven Hohle.

Boating season is just around the corner so now is the time to make sure you are all set to go. Take advantage of this warm weather we are having.

Another external hazard is debris that has washed up close to the shore throughout the winter so that is something else that is worth clearing out while the weather is nice.