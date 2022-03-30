ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With multiple snow storms and record-low temperatures, the 2021-2022 winter season in Elmira was quite active. Here is a look at some highlights:

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was -22 degrees Fahrenheit

Elmira saw 34.0 inches of snowfall starting in November and ending in March

Precipitation totals reached 9.16 inches

On Saturday, January 22nd, the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport recorded a minimum temperature that has not been seen in the area for a while. In the early morning hours, Elmira’s temperature dropped to a frigid -22 degrees Fahrenheit, the third coldest on record. The lowest recorded temperature in Elmira so far is -25 degrees, which happened back in 1948. Last winter, the lowest recorded temperature was only -6 degrees.

“We had a very mild start in November and December and then, we kind of flipped the switch and had a very cold January,” said Michael Murphy, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “December was about 7 degrees above average in the Elmira area, and then, again, January…a lot colder, about 7 degrees below average. It was actually the 5th coldest on record.”

Snow showers were often forecasted a lot in Elmira throughout the winter season, but snowfall totals were not as extreme as last year. The total amount of snowfall recorded in Elmira from November to March was 34.0 inches, which was close to the average amount of 37.5 inches. Last winter, the total amount was around 45.1 inches.

Precipitation totals were also near average for Elmira. This includes the liquid equivalent of snowfall as well as rain and sleet. From November to March, 9.16 inches of precipitation was recorded, just 0.6 inches above average.

Throughout the next few days, residents can hopefully say goodbye to the days of snow and sleet for a while and say hello to above-freezing conditions. The average high temperatures in Elmira throughout the Spring season range from the upper 50’s to the low 60’s.