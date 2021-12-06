A look back at this past weekend’s holiday events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Over the past weekend, the Twin Tiers began ringing in the holiday season with multiple holiday-related events, including the “Dickens of Christmas Celebration” in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, the Arctic League Telethon, and “Sparkle” at Corning’s Gaffer District.

“Dickens of a Christmas Celebration” welcomed residents with food, crafts, and music on Saturday, December 4. Residents who attended the event the following Sunday were given a tour of the Victorian Christmas House and a production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Warehouse Theatre.

Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Henry said it was hard to tell how many people attended the event, but it seemed like hundreds given the amount of excitement in the air.

“We had a lot of comments saying they were really glad that we were bringing it back and we tried to do it as safely as possible with some Covid type restrictions,” Julie said. “I think all the activities went really well. We had lots of outside entertainment and it was truly just a great day. The weather was perfect. Couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

The Arctic League also held its 2021 telethon this past weekend. The Arctic League has provided gifts on Christmas morning to needy children in Chemung County for over 100 years. This year, the league reached an unforgettable milestone.

“At the end of the show, the final tally was an excess of $66,000,” Member of the Arctic League Board of Directors Tom Bruner said. “That is virtually unheard of with our group. We will be making an announcement to the community in the next few days that we have reached our goal and that we are going to close our book. We have just a huge thank you to everyone who helped us get here so quickly.”

Finally, holiday spirit was in the air at the Gaffer District with Corning’s “Sparkle” event. The Corning tradition offered residents with horse-drawn carriage rides, local food and drinks, community sing-alongs, and a visit from Santa Claus. The event attracted more people than what the district had during the height of the pandemic.

“I would say it’s probably very near our usual number of people,” Gaffer District’s Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi said. “Certainly the largest crowd we’ve seen downtown since the pandemic began. We estimated the crowd to be roughly around 7,500 people.”

Precautions, including masks, were still put in place at these events despite the number of guests.