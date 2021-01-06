A look into the ‘saving grace’ of the COVID-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “We have more vaccine right now than we can administer in a short period of time,” said Michael Gum, System Director of Pharmacy at Guthrie Clinic, as the Southern Tier scrapes the surface of phase 1A of vaccine distribution.

“The Pfizer vaccine is stored ultracold then our second shipment of vaccine that we received was the Moderna vaccine and it is stored in a regular freezer,” said Gum.

Everyone plays a part in ensuring the vaccine quality from the time the vaccine is manufactured until it is administered.

“After taking it out of the freezers stored in a refrigerator, and then its sent to the vaccine administration site, where it gets another expiration date of six hours, so it’s only good out of the refrigerator for six hours and has to be utilized within that time, says Gum.

A date for phase 1B has not yet been announced, which will include essential workers and people 75 and older.

According to health officials, we will enter phase 1B when Governor Andrew Cuomo deems that the state has vaccinated enough healthcare workers in phase 1A.

Michael Gum says this Friday, Guthrie will begin the second dose of the vaccine for those who are eligible.