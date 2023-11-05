AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 33°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are mainly dry to start the day and the work week. How long will the dry conditions last? Details below:

TODAY:

We start the week off today with a few spotty showers this morning, but most stay dry and cloudy throughout the day. A brief period of high pressure moves in by the afternoon, and allows for clearing skies this evening. Temperatures top off in the low 50s under overcast skies this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we stay dry and clouds decrease throughout the evening as high pressure settles in. Temperatures are dipping to near freezing, in the low 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

This week will see chances for showers each day, but mainly on and off. We start the day off dry Monday before evening showers as low-pressure moves in, along with a very windy evening with 30-45mph wind gusts. Tuesday starts off dry before the evening brings a chance for a few wrap-around and lake-enhanced showers as the cold front sweeps over. The cold front also brings chilly lows and cooler temperatures into the midweek.

SUNDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49