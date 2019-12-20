A preview to the Rafael Grigorian Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Dancers from Rafael Grigorian School of Classical Ballet continue to prepare for their performance of The Nutcracker this weekend.

The performance is this Saturday, the 21st at The Clemens Center at 2 p.m.

Dancers are from both his schools in Elmira and Vestal, New York. The ages range from 4 to 18.

The two guest artists, Felipe Panama and Kinsey Novak are both professional dancers from the Syracuse City Ballet and are soloists in the performance.

Novak started dancing with Grigorian when she was seven years old here in Elmira.

“With the Nutcracker, my favorite part personally is the music, it is just so incredible so being on stage and getting to be the physical form of that music and share it with the audience is really incredible,” Novak said. “And getting to come back to my home studio where it all began that’s really magical too.”

