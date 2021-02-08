A Reminder to Veterans: Free Assistance Available Through Pickett’s Sayre Office

TOWANDA, P.A. (WETM) — Rep. Tina Pickett is reminding veterans in the area and their families that free assistance is available through her district office in Sayre.

A veterans service officer with the American Legion is available to speak by phone with veterans about their benefits or other issues from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Phone calls are by appointment only.

To schedule one, veterans should call Pickett’s Sayre office at 570-888-9011. The next appointment date is Tuesday, Feb. 23

Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion to receive this free service.