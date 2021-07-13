A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 1:35PM until 11:00PM Tuesday

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch
* WHERE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tioga, Bradford, Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties * WHEN: Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 1:35 PM until 11:00 PM. * PRIMARY THREATS: Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible, and a tornado or two possible. INFORMATION: Storms are expected to develop across Pennsylvania and New York into the afternoon and early evening. The stronger storms will become capable of producing locally strong to damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail. A tornado or two also cannot be ruled out. REMEMBER: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.