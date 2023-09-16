AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 50°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure is still in control today but showers and storms loom ahead. When do they move in? Details below:

TODAY:

Today high pressure is locked in over the region, leaving us dry and sunny today. Temperatures are cooling down as we near the official start of fall, and today we are in the mid to low 70s. Due to the post tropical cyclone Lee sweeping by the east coast, today will also be on the gusty side.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, clearing which could allow patches of fog to return for many of us. We are cool again in the upper 40s, and winds are calming down.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We start the week off with a slight disturbance to our clear forecast. A few showers are moving in late tomorrow afternoon as the ridge pushes eastward and moist air moves in. These showers become more widespread overnight into Monday, but we dry back off mid-week and remain under high pressure for the rest of the week

Have a marvelous day!

