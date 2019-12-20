A tradition continues serving the community at North Presbyterian Church

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight continued the 20-year tradition of serving Catholic Charities and Gateways clients and employees a Christmas meal at North Presbyterian Church.

Volunteers began prepping the food at ten this morning. Guests had the choice between roast beef, vegetarian lasagna, or chicken as their main dish. The side dishes included mash potatoes, green bean casserole, and cooked carrots.

Barbara Duryea is a member of the North Presbyterian Church and has been volunteering for this event for the past 17 years. She spoke on why it is so important to her to serve her community.

“To serve this community these people in our community it is very rewarding,” Duryea said. “They are so gracious and so thankful that they get to have this sit down dinner and be served. It is just something that has always been in my heart.”