AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 35°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We have made it to the end of the week and showers have returned to the forecast. How much rain is expected this weekend? Details below:

TODAY:

Another warm day is expected today with most of us seeing upper 70s this afternoon. We are starting to see isolated and stray showers as the ridge breaks down, and a weak disturbance starts our day off on a wet note for many. This afternoon could see a drier period for most, but we can’t rule out the possibility of a passing shower or two throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

The chance for stray showers continues tonight, otherwise, most will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures tonight are in the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Scattered showers continue tomorrow, and better chances for a washout come Sunday as the frontal zone reaches the Twin Tiers late this weekend. A cooling trend is in effect by tomorrow, with the help of NW flow bringing much cooler air into the region by Monday. As usual, NW flow will allow for lake effect showers, and with overnight lows in the 30s

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MIX SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48

Have a wonderful day!

