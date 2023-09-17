AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 49°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are starting the week off on a wet note. When do drier conditions resume? Details below:

TODAY:

A weak cold front moves in today, but this morning we are mostly looking at increasing clouds before showers roll in this afternoon. More cloud cover today will also leave us on the cooler side, only getting into the mid 60s for most areas. Showers are mostly scattered today, and on and off into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Showers continue tonight, but they slow down as we approach midnight. The clearing will allow the return of some patches of fog especially in our valleys. Temperatures tonight are dipping into the 50s and winds remain light and variable.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers continue tomorrow but we dry off moving into Tuesday. We are approaching the official start of fall but it likely does not feel like it as we are getting a bit unseasonable this week. High pressure rolls in by Tuesday and stays in place into the weekend, and temperatures will even peak into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week- giving us one last hurrah for the last days of summer.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 76

Have an amazing day!

