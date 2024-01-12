The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST

SATURDAY…

WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,

Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Cortland and Broome counties. In

Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna

and Luzerne counties.

Tompkins, Cortland and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be in areas of

higher terrain and along north and west facing slopes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM EST SATURDAY…