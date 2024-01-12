The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST
SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
    Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Cortland and Broome counties. In
    Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna
    and Luzerne counties.
  • WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be in areas of
    higher terrain and along north and west facing slopes.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
    profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM EST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…West-Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45
    and 55 mph.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania, Including Tioga (Pa.) Co
  • WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM EST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty Southeasterly winds later this
    afternoon and early tonight will peak between 40 and 45 mph. A 6
    to 8 hour lull in the wind will occur late tonight before the
    stronger gusts develop during the late morning and afternoon
    hours on Saturday.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
    profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
    For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.
    The latest forecast information can be found on the
    NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
    or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.