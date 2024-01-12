The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
- WHERE…In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Cortland and Broome counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna
and Luzerne counties.
- WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be in areas of
higher terrain and along north and west facing slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM EST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…West-Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45
and 55 mph.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania, Including Tioga (Pa.) Co
- WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty Southeasterly winds later this
afternoon and early tonight will peak between 40 and 45 mph. A 6
to 8 hour lull in the wind will occur late tonight before the
stronger gusts develop during the late morning and afternoon
hours on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.