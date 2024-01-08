The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will occur in areas of elevated terrain, and along north and west facing slopes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…