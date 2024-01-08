The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,
  Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
  Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna,
  Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and
  Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will occur in
  areas of elevated terrain, and along north and west facing
  slopes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM EST
WEDNESDAY…

  • WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 2 AM EST Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The wind will pick up as snow and mixed
    precipitation move in from the south. It will continue as the
    mixed precipitation transitions to all rain.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
    profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
    For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.
    The latest forecast information can be found on the
    NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
    or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.