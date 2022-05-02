ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When it is April in the Twin Tiers, the weather can be warm, sunny and dry one day, and then cold, wet, and winter-like another day. This past April was no different.

When looking back at a warm day, an Elmira resident can refer to Sunday, April 24th. This was when the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 84 degrees, just 3 degrees above the average April maximum temperature in Elmira. No precipitation was recorded on that day, so it was a perfect time for residents to go out to the park.

Not all days were close to warm and dry conditions though. About a week before the warmup, a winter weather warning was in effect for the Twin Tiers, mainly the eastern portion. This was thanks to a nor’easter that affected mainly the Binghamton area and much of the Northeastern United States.

On Tuesday, April 19th, a record-breaking snowfall amount of 11.4 inches was recorded in Binghamton. The highest amounts could also be found on the mountain tops where it was cooler, allowing the snow to hit the ground before melting. In Elmira, however, snowfall was only recorded up to 0.7 of an inch thanks to the city being in a valley.

Nearing the end of the month, it was not only warm, but it was also dry and breezy enough for the likelihood of wildfires to spread across the Twin Tiers. The greatest wildfire threats happened on Thursday, April 28th, when much of Northeast Pennsylvania was under a fire weather warning. Some wildfires actually happened in that particular region overnight on Friday, April 29th.

The past few weeks may have been strange weather-wise in Central New York and Northern Pennsylvania, but as the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” Residents can very likely put away the winter coat for good later this month.