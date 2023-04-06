TRIANGLE, Va. (AP/WETM) — A woman who police say was abducted by her child’s father from her New York home has died following a shootout with police on the side of a northern Virginia highway.

The man who allegedly abducted her was also shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. After the shootout, police found the woman dead outside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. According to New York State Police, her cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

New York State Police said a witness reported seeing a man forcing Tatiana David of Ithaca, NY into an SUV on her 34th birthday, April 5. Police said the man was 34-year-old Michael Davis of North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the vehicle was seen crossing into Virginia. Virginia State Police said Thursday that a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee on Wednesday night on southbound Interstate 95 near Springfield. Police in New York had said the Jeep was associated with the abduction of Tatiana.

Police pulled the Jeep over. A trooper made contact with the driver and returned to his patrol car. As the trooper walked back to the Jeep, the driver sped off, and police pursued.

The Jeep ran off the road about 20 miles (34 kilometers) south of where police initially made contact, as state police say they positioned vehicles around the Jeep to force it to stop. New York State Police said Michael crashed the vehicle into a wooded area around 10 pm.

State Police say the driver began firing shots as troopers approached the Jeep. Troopers returned fire.

Police say Tatiana died at the scene while Michael was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No police officers were injured.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the Jeep.