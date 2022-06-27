ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Following the Supreme Court ruling last week overruling Roe v. Wade, protests against this decision swept the nation this weekend and spilled over into today in downtown Elmira.

The chants ‘my body my choice’ rang out in Wisner Park in Elmira Monday evening, as over 100 community members showed up to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Pro-choice advocates in the community including women, men, children, and even dogs showed up with creative posters to chant and yell for women’s rights. Many cars driving by honked their horns in support, as the protestors cheered back at them.

One protestor explained that she has a condition where pregnancy could pose a high risk for detrimental health issues.

“I personally have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], and any kind of pregnancy that may ever occur would automatically be considered high risk,” said Jessica Delvare, holding a cardboard sign that read, ‘Keep Abortion Legal.’

Delvare says she’s fighting for her own rights and the rights of women across the country.

“Abortion is healthcare like that’s my health care that you’re messing with, and that’s the healthcare of so many women that you are messing with and that’s just not ok,” said Delvare.

A rally was also held Monday evening in Corning’s Centerway Square, organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.