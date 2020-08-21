Two people injured in Schuyler County crash, one airlifted

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 18 News that a motor vehicle accident occurred in Beaver Dams late Friday afternoon on Beaver Dams Moreland Road near Pearl Street.

Andy Mattison, 44, from Beaver Dams, was traveling westbound on Beaver Dams Moreland Road when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle that was exiting a private driveway.

That vehicle was operated by Michelle Hanson, 61, from Buffalo, NY. Hanson was transported along with her passenger, Oscar Hodge, 67, of Buffalo, NY, to Robert Packer Hospital for minor injuries.

Mattison was airlifted by Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital for serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Beaver Dams Fire Department and Schuyler Ambulance. The accident is currently under investigation.