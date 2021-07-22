Accident involving horse and buggy in Penn Yan leaves two injured

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 21, at approximately 2:36 p.m., a horse and buggy traveling north on State Route 14a was rear ended by a vehicle leaving two injured.

Ella Horning, 79, and Dr. Ivan Horning, 80, were traveling north bound on State Route 14a in a horse and buggy when a Chevrolet Impala rear ended them.

The buggy was destroyed by the impact and both occupants were ejected.

The Hornings were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

The horse was secured by a nearby farmer and survived.

The Yates County Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.