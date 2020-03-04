ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are on the scene of an accident on Elmira’s southside.

Calls for the accident came in shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night on the corner of Cedar and Richard Street, just in front of the Southtown Plaza. Cedar Street has been reduced to one lane traffic and Richard Street is currently closed.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Southport Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance are on scene assisting at least one victim.

18 News is on the scene and will have more on this story as information becomes available.