Acme Club to provide soul food dinners

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Acme Club in Elmira will be selling soul food dinners for Black History Month at 716 Benjamin St.

The dinners will be provided on Saturday, February 27th from noon until the food is gone.

In past years, the dinners sold out around 2:30-3 pm.

The Menu includes:

$12 to go Dinners

Chicken & Neckbones

Black Eyed Peas, Rice

Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes

Corn Bread & desserts

$1 beers with dinner purchase

Social distancing and wearing masks are required.

You can call 607- 733-2878 to place your order.