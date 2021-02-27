Acme Club to provide soul food dinners

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Mooney_s_mac_and_cheese_named_top_10_in__0_20171226231621

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Acme Club in Elmira will be selling soul food dinners for Black History Month at 716 Benjamin St.

The dinners will be provided on Saturday, February 27th from noon until the food is gone.

In past years, the dinners sold out around 2:30-3 pm.

The Menu includes:

$12 to go Dinners
Chicken & Neckbones
Black Eyed Peas, Rice
Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes
Corn Bread & desserts
$1 beers with dinner purchase

Social distancing and wearing masks are required.

You can call 607- 733-2878 to place your order.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now