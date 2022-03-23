AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23RD: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23RD: 25°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.

Showers linger into Friday as dreary weather continues. Highs on Friday are in the low to mid 50s. The wet weather remains for Saturday as there is still a chance for rain and snow showers. Temperatures are also cooler as we head through the weekend as highs drop into the 30s by Sunday. Lingering showers are possible Sunday with stray showers also possible on Monday. Sunshine returns for Tuesday and temperatures reach back into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. MIXED SHOWERS EARLY. PM RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. AM LINGERING SHOWERS, PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

