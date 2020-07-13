Actress Kelly Preston dies after two-year battle with breast cancer

Actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed in an Instagram post. She was 57.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he added.

Preston had a wide-ranging career, starring in films including “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and “Mischief.”

Travolta and Preston had one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages, celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary last year.

The couple had three children, sons Jett and Benjamin and daughter Ella.

They endured the death of Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas.

Ella responded to her mother’s death in a post on Instagram early Monday.

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy,” she said.