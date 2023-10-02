ANDOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash Thursday in the Town of Andover, New York State Police announced.

Police said Michael D. Potter of Addison, New York was traveling northbound around 2:30 p.m. on county Route 22 when his vehicle crossed over the intersection of state Route 417 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, a 2003 International, struck a guide rail and overturned, causing Potter to be ejected.

Potter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.