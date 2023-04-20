Following a hit and run the Village of Addison provide traffic safety protocols

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — After winning the mayoral election back in March and being appointed in early April, Mayor Eva Sue Cunningham resigns after 10 days in office.

Cunningham leaves the office due to the “poor practices of management in the governance of the Village during the past few years, I am unable to fulfill my obligations as mayor at this time,” she said in a statement.

Cunningham’s official resignation was done last Thursday, April 13, 2023, and was designated to the Village of Addison Board of Trustees.

In a letter written to the board, Cunningham writes,

To the Board of Trustees of the Village of Addison, Due to the enormity and complexity of the issues (problems) that exist throughout the entirety of the Village of Addison due to poor practices of management in the governance of the village during the past few years (Apil, 2007 to April 3, 2023), I am unable to fulfill my obligations as mayor at this time. I do not possess the mental/physical energy nor the skillset to correct all of the problems created by the actions and/or inactions of previous administrations. with this in mind, I regretfully resign as mayor of the Village of Addison effective immediately (4/13/2023). I apologize to the residents of the village for this inconvenience Eva Sue Cunningham, former mayor, Village of Addison

Following Cunningham’s resignation, Deputy Mayor Robert Miles fills the vacant position at this time.