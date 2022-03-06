Addison Youth Center receives a grant to launch Stem Program with The Science and Discovery Center

Addison, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison youth center received a grant to provide stem activities as part of their after-school program.

“We applied for a grant through the terror education and science foundation based in Syracuse, New York. We have worked with the regional science and discovery center in the past. We were looking for ways to bring them back,” said Charlette Smith, Grant Writer, Addison Youth Center.

With the pandemic in place, it was hard to provide activities for the youth.

“COVID-19 kind of made things difficult. We couldn’t do a lot of programming, but we applied for the grant then reached out to the science and discovery center. We asked them if they could come back and, they were more than willing to return. We’re excited to have them,” said Smith.

Every Thursday and Friday for eight weeks, a staff person from the Discovery and Science center conducts a one-hour session with their students.

“What they’re doing is, they’re doing STEM programming. We’re taking from what they’re learning in school and doing more hands-on in our after-school drop-in center,” said Smith.

During each session kids who attend the drop-in after-school program participate in a new science-themed project.

“A few weeks ago, we did like a paper lantern light bug. This week we’re doing a like messing with powders, solutions, and mixtures,” said Mallory Brewer, Student, Addison Youth Center.

Their focus is to provide a safe and fun environment where kids can learn and grow.

“One thing we want to do is make sure that we can continue to do the programming and be that resource center for the parents in the area. Many parents work. They need that place where they know their kids are safe and having fun. They’re being taken care of, but they’re also learning still in there, you know, socializing,” said Smith

The Addison Youth Center not only provides an after-school program, but They’re also planning to host summer camps to keep kids active and engaged throughout the next season of the year.