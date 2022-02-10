Additional SNAP benefits for New Yorkers in February

by: Richard Roman

Additional SNAP benefits will be available for New Yorkers

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including those already at the maximum allowable level of their benefits will receive a supplemental allotment later in February. Officials said the emergency assistance supplement will be provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP.

Officials said households already near or at the maximum  SNAP benefit level at $835 for a household of four, will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95. Roughly $230 million is provided in this federal funding program into the state’s economy, overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits between now and the end of the day Thursday, February 17. In addition, those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between February 10 through February 25.

Official says to date, more than $2.5 Billion in supplemental benefits have been distributed in New York in 2021. They say payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefits Transfer accounts (EBT) and can be accessed through their EBT cards.

New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP, or apply online by visiting my benefits New York portal online. Further information on frequently asked questions about SNAP can be found here.

