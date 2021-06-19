Adventure Trail: New Ferrario dealership features vehicles and art exhibits

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The new Ferrario car dealership located off of County Route 64 in Big Flats offers a three-in-one package. You can buy a new car and experience two unique art exhibits.

For Don and Robin Ferrario, bringing this dealership to life was not an easy process. In order to build on the land where they wanted to put their new dealership, they had to buy the houses that were there first.

“The area [was] known as Fisherville and [had] a lot of residences,” said Don Ferrario. “It’s been zoned as commercial for a long time and we noticed that a lot of the houses were vacant. So, we knocked on the doors, contacted the owners, and made deals to buy them one-by-one to collectively put what was nine individual properties into one to make something large enough to do this here.”

One house could not simply be torn down.

Martha and Charles Robertshaw married in 1924 and built their home on Fisherville Road. Martha was a self-taught folk artist.

Martha Robertshaw

Charles became ill and was unable to leave the home. He could not go outside. So, Martha brought it to him. In 1942, Martha began painting the interior of the house with her interpretation of the Chemung Valley. She painted the walls, ceilings, and even the closets and bathrooms. Her work of love took over a decade to complete. Charles passed away in 1958.





Pictures courtesy of Ferrario Auto Team

Ferrario took extreme care to take down the walls. They wanted to keep the art because of its history and hang them in the dealership.

In addition to this art, Ferrario teamed up with the Corning Museum of Glass to build a unique piece of art. 466 handmade blown glass pieces hanging securely to the dealership’s ceiling.

Carl Siglin, a retired employee at the Corning Museum of Glass, said he hopes guests see two things.

“I hope they appreciate glass whether it’s opaque, transparent, round, or shaped,” said Siglin. “I hope they appreciate that. I hope they appreciate the artistic expression. The few people that I’ve run into in the past year, are very quickly able to go ‘oh wait a minute this is the seasons’. This is winter. This is spring. Then they start to put together the river and then the purpose of the tracks comes into play at that point.”

To find out the hours you can visit this attraction, you can visit the Ferrario website.