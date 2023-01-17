BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers and Binghamton woke up to freezing rain and sleet Tuesday morning, all of which constitute a large role in a winter weather alert.

On Tuesday, January 17th, every county in the Twin Tiers was under a Winter Weather Advisory as the wintry precipitation moved quickly throughout the region. Whenever a weather alert is issued, people might ask, “what makes an advisory different from a watch or a warning?”

According to Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Mark Pellerito, a weather advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when minor impacts could likely happen in a specific area due to severe weather. As for winter weather, sleet and freezing rain can cause slippery road conditions, which is a nuisance for anyone traveling.

“Minor impacts if you do not prepare for whatever the winter weather will bring,” Mark added. “Sometimes it’s for snow, sometimes it’s for freezing rain like we’ve had recently.”

The impacts for watches and warnings are more problematic compared to advisories. A winter weather warning can typically happen in areas of higher elevation, where it colder and more suitable for wintry precipitation compared to the valleys. A warning advises the public on high-level impacts, while a watch advises the public on potentially large impacts.

“The National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings or other forms of warnings whenever there is a threat to life and property, a higher level impact, said Mark. “The National Weather Service issues watches to give advance notice of an impending storm that’s not yet on the doorstep, but is coming with a pretty good chance of causing high impacts.”

Check out the 18 Storm Team for updates on everything weather-related in the Twin Tiers.