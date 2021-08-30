Afghans plead for help to get family home amid U.S. exit

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final American military plane left Afghanistan on Monday, but there are still hundreds of American and Afghan allies also looking to get out.

“They will kill my family. They will 100 percent kill my family. We need help, please. Please, we need help from the U.S. government,” said Afghan immigrant Farhad Karimi.

It’s life or death for Karimi and his friend Jamir Khalil’s fathers and brothers, who were U.S. allied military members.

“The Taliban is coming for my house and they were searching, but nobody’s there. They’re hiding from everything,” Khalil said.

Because of their ties to the U.S. military, their family members are now prime targets of the Taliban.

General Kenneth F. McKenzie said in a briefing on Monday, “The military evacuation is complete. The diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave continues.”

While the U.S. begins a diplomatic mission to rescue Afghans, Karimi and Khalil have already reached out to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s office to help expedite the visa process for their relatives.

“There is no flying. There is nothing. I don’t know what’s going on. Every day the situation is [getting] bad,” Karimi said.

NEWS10 ABC followed up with the senator’s office. They took Karimi and Khalil’s names to pass along to their case worker.