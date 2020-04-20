After canoe capsized on Seneca Lake, one man found clinging to boat; the other still missing

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – FingerLakes1.com reporting two men had reportedly gone out onto Seneca Lake in a canoe and have not returned.

The Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said deputies are searching for a missing boater after an incident that was reported around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigation indicated the men were going to paddle across the lake in a 14-foot canoe and had not returned at the time of the call.

Yates County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, Himrod Fire Department, Yates County Office of Emergency Management and Onondaga County Air One all responded to search in the darkness.

Around 3:00 a.m. a partially submerged canoe was found at the center of the lake with a man clinging to it.

FingerLakes1.com also reporting Marine Patrol pulled the man from the water. They said he was suffering from hypothermia and was transported to an ambulance. The man has not been identified and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital by LifeNet Medical.

Sheriff Spike says the search continues for the other missing man on Seneca Lake.

Marine patrols from Yates and Seneca counties, multiple fire departments, New York State Police, and drones from Yates and Seneca County are all actively involved in the search.

A command post has been established at Severne Point near Himrod.