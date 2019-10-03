Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

After court ruling, state House to resume faith-based prayer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will resume opening its sessions with faith-based prayers, more than a month after a federal appeals court said the practice comports with the U.S. Constitution.

Republican Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County announced those plans on Thursday after a federal district court judge ended an injunction.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-to-1 in August that a prohibition against atheists and other nonbelievers giving the opening invocation didn’t violate the Constitution’s Establishment Clause.

Turzai’s office says he hasn’t selected the person who will give the next invocation, when the House returns Oct. 21.

Since the guest chaplain policy was blocked, Turzai has been assigning the invocation to House members.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now