HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)– The Indie Dyers Spectrum Fiber Fest partnered with Chemung County AG Promotions this year for their biggest fall festival yet.

The Chemung County fall festival has been running for ten years at the fair grounds, and the Indie Dyers Spectrum Fiber Fest has been on for four years, but this was the first year that the two organizations joined efforts.

The event was free to attend and park, and it had opportunities for the entire family to enjoy the festival. 65 vendors and demonstrations were present from 10-4pm, selling yarn, clothes, accessories, and snacks.

Organizers say the event also sheds light on the growing fiber industry and it provides a platform for local fiber artists and vendors.

This also allows the yearly event to be for the community and by the community. The Sportsman Federation of Chemung County supported the festival with their chicken barbeque and the Chemung co. 4H hosted a snack shack and bake sale. There were even farm animals presented for the family to meet and greet through the help of local animal farms and associations

The event takes place every year on the first Saturday of October. For more information on next year’s fall festival, you can visit the Chemung County Ag Promotion Facebook