AG Shapiro arrests two in Western Pennsylvania human trafficking investigation

HARRISBURG—Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of two individuals for seeking sexual contact with undercover law enforcement agents posing as minors Friday.

These arrests are the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General and Robinson Township Police concerning online child exploitation and human trafficking throughout western Pennsylvania.

“Our Organized Crime Unit has been very active in investigating human trafficking cases across Pennsylvania, and will continue to prosecute offenders who exploit children and create a market for human trafficking,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

Agents from the Office of Attorney General (OAG) and Robinson Township Police arrested 58-year-old, John Carter, for his efforts to solicit sexual services from an agent posing as a minor boy and an adult male trafficker, on April 22, 2021.

He is being charged with one count of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, one count of Attempted Patronizing a Victim of Sexual Servitude, one count of Attempted Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, and one count of Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

The next day, as part of a similar investigation, agents and Robinson Township Police also arrested 55-year-old Simon Whaby, for his efforts to solicit sexual services from an agent posing as a minor and an adult trafficker.

He is being charged with one count of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, one count of Attempted Patronizing a Victim of Sexual Servitude, one count of Attempted Statutory Sexual Assault, and one count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

The cases are being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll. All charges are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Both preliminary hearings will be held on May 11, 2021.

This investigation was assisted by the OAG’s Child Predator Section.