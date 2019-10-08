Agencies partner to create Chemung Peer Network

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Six agencies in the Chemung County area have come together to form peer network, in an effort increase peer services for those that may be dealing with substance abuse or mental illnesses .

The network held it’s first outreach program, today at the Chemung County library.

Peer services are provided by people that have experienced similar situations and are seeking to help others strategize and work with them through their process of recovery.

If you or someone you know is dealing with substance abuse or a mental illness, please visit the Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler Counties Facebook page.