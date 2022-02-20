Alex’s Army host Spaghetti Charity event in Twin Tiers

BLOSSBURG, P.A. (WETM) – On January 17, 2022, Alex Cleveland got into a car accident, leaving him in critical condition. Cleveland’s family and friends hosted a benefit dinner on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in his honor.

At least 3 to 4 hundred people stopped by the Alex Cleveland spaghetti dinner charity in the twin tiers. While Cleveland is recovering Alex’s Army was determined to get his hometown supporters to rally around him to help raise funding for his medical expenses.

“And he severed his spine. We’re supporting him to help with medical costs or anything that he might need,” said Sarah Cleveland, Mother, Alex’s Army

Following the accident, Alex’s sister gathered the army of family friends and supporters to lend a hand with their spaghetti dinner and bake sale fundraiser.

All the money raised from this event will be used to purchase items needed for Alex’s recovery.

“We’ll need a new vehicle, wheelchair accessible vehicle because right now he can’t bear any weight on his hip yet because he also fractured his hip,” said Cleveland

Alex’s army stepped up to the plate wearing his name on their shirts throughout the event as they volunteered in his honor.

“There’s so much help we’ve had from friends and family. There’s no way this would be possible without any of them. Alex’s friends who are serving, they’ve been behind him 100 percent. They’re good kids. They’re all good kids. They all miss Alex’s contagious smile,” said Cleveland

There was no dollar amount set for the charity event. However, Alex’s Army has a big heart.

“We didn’t have an amount set. I didn’t think it was going to be this big but, I think it’s going to be huge,” said Rebecca Barrett, Organizer, Alex’s Army

One of Alex’s best friends, Camden Wilcox shared that their bond has always been unbreakable. No matter what, he’ll always have his back.

“I’ve always, whenever he’s needed me I’ve been there. He’s been there for me and, that’s just going to continue. It’s never going to stop. I’ll be there for him forever,” said Wilcox

If you are interested in joining Alex’s Army and making a donation visit their Go-Fund page.