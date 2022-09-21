TIOGA, P.A – Alicia Kozakiewicz, also known as Alicia “Kozak”, was kidnapped outside of her home 21 years ago. She was abducted at the age of 13 by an internet predator who groomed Kozak into thinking he was a boy around her age.

Alicia endured abuse and neglect for 4 days before being rescued by the FBI. Not only is Alicia a survivor, but she has used her personal experience to become an Internet safety and missing persons advocate.

Kozak began telling her story at the age of 14, one year following her abduction. She spoke with schools, teachers, parents, and fellow survivors to help promote safe Internet practices. She then began to speak with law enforcement and even taught classes to the FBI on what they should keep an eye out for when investigating these types of cases.

Since beginning her advocating journey, Kozak has created the Alicia Law which has been passed in 12 states. The law provides a stream of state-specific funding to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces that fight child exploitation.

Today, Alicia spoke at Williamson High School, which was sponsored by the Laurel Community Foundation. She will be speaking at all schools throughout the district. She reminded the students that the choices they make online can change their lives forever.

“Be super careful. Make good choices. Pay attention. Respect yourself and others,” Kozak said. “It’s a lot to deal with, but it’s just part of our lives.”

If you want to learn more about Alicia’s story, you can visit her website. Kozak is also active on all social media platforms with the username @itsaliciakozak.