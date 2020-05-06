All Chemung County Nursing Facility residents, majority of staff test negative for COVID-19

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All 392 residents and staff at the Chemung County Nursing Facility have tested negative for COVID-19 following facility-wide testing on April 27 after one staff member tested positive.

According to the Chemung County Executive, 20 staff and one resident were initially tested by Arnot Health after the first positive case and the remaining tests were done by Cayuga Health.

“Testing all staff and residents in such a short time frame was a tremendous challenge, but as a facility we felt like it was important to continue our proactive approach in combating COVID-19” said Michael Youmans, the Nursing Facility Administrator.

County Executive Moss says that the facility will continue to follow all state and federal guidelines regarding the virus.

