All Elmira parks and spray pads to open in the coming weeks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After New York State dropped most COVID-19 restrictions on Jun. 15., all Elmira parks will be open to the general public in the coming weeks.

Kyle Sullivan, Buildings and Grounds supervisor for the City of Elmira, said last year they could only open six or seven parks due to the coronavirus. With the official start of summer in just a few days, he is looking forward to opening up spray pads that are popular amongst children.

“We’re going to get every park open [and] every spray pad will be functional,” said Sullivan. “We’re going to start getting the picnic tables put back in the parks. I know that’s been another big question for a lot of the city taxpayers. [They are] asking what playgrounds and parks can we go to and when are we going to get tables?”

Sullivan said they have roughly 125 to 165 tables they will return to the parks, but it will take time.