All Saints Academy hosts its 1st Blanket Drive in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy is carrying its thankfulness service projects over to a new month on this giving Tuesday.

Every month the academy staff and their students create a community-based charity.

For its December service project, All Saints Academy is spreading the warmth using its blanket drive.

“It’s wintertime and, I thought it would be cool to do. A blanket wrapped around someone’s arms is similar to hugging a person. By providing them blankets, we are providing hugs for all those that need it,” said Neoska Snyder, Teacher, All Saints Academy

The blanket donations from parents and students in the corning community have already started.

All Saints Academy students in grades 6th, 7th, and 8th grade, will collect blankets from December 1 until December 20, 2021, at the school’s front office.