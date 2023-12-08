TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania man charged with setting fire to a horse barn at Tioga Downs Casino back in early November was indicted Friday in court on 105 charges.

According to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, Boyd H. Fenton was seen in court on Friday and indicted on 105 criminal charges.

Fenton faces the following charges:

One count of arson in the third degree, a class C felony

One count of assault in the second degree, a class D felony

One count of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony

One count of aggregated cruelty to animals, a class E felony

38 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class D felony

30 counts of interference with or injury to certain domestic animals, a class E felony

31 counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, an unclassified misdemeanor

Two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

The indictment claims that Fenton went into a barn at Tioga Downs Casino without permission on November 9, 2023, and started a fire. The fire not only destroyed the barn but injured a trainer and killed 30 horses and one cat inside.

Fenton is being held in jail on $25,000 cash and $50,000 property bond and a $250,000 10% secured bond.