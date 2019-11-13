Allegiant starts new nonstop service to Punta Gorda with round-trip fares as low as $65 each way

HORSEHEADS, N. Y. – Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) starts service today from Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), Florida. To celebrate, the company is offering round-trip fares on the new route as low as $65 each way.

“We’re excited to offer Elmira-area travelers a new, nonstop option for travel to Punta Gorda,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know local residents will enjoy our convenient, affordable service to beautiful southwest Florida this winter.”

The new seasonal service will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve three cities from Elmira Regional Airport (ELM). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“The community is excited about the new direct service to Punta Gorda,” said Tom Freeman, director of aviation at Elmira Corning Regional Airport. “Allegiant has had a major impact in solidifying ELM as the gateway airport to the southern tier of New York and northern Pennsylvania.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Elmira-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights from ELM to PGD must be purchased by Nov. 17, 2019 for travel by Feb. 27, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

