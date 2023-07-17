ALPINE, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa-Montour teacher Holly Campbell is set to share her story on America’s Got Talent July 18.

Holly’s son Jake passed away when he was just two and a half months old. In his final moments, the Campbells decided to help another family from losing a child. Jake’s heart and corneas were donated to a young boy in Iowa. From there, a bond was formed.

“We were able to connect and eventually, his mom and I sang a couple of times together and America’s Got Talent gave us an opportunity to perform together and share stories about organ donation on a big stage,” said Campbell.

The two met for the first time in 2010. For Holly, performing has always been a part of her life.

Now, performing has a deeper meaning…healing.

“I think about Jake a lot. and when I perform, for me it’s cathartic. It’s a healing process.. I’ve always loved to sing and when he was a baby, I sang to him a lot. to soothe him and so singing is sort of an extension of that healing process for me,” she said.

More than anything else, Holly hopes to inspire others to be organ donors too.

“I think for me, the most important thing for us in going out and performing with America’s Got Talent is it gave us an opportunity to share our story and if just one person who never considered being an organ donor before, registers for their state’s registry. That will mean everything to us,” said the contestant.

If you want to cheer Holly on, America’s Got Talent airs July 18 at 8 p.m on WETM-TV.