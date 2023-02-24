HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A new business in Horseheads is ready to have its grand opening inside the Grand Central Plaza next week.

American Freight furniture and mattress store will hold its grand opening Friday, March 3, at 1020 Center St. inside the Grand Central Plaza next to Ollie’s.

The store had a soft opening on December 23, 2022, as a way to get employees in a working mood and to prepare the store for a more formal opening on March 3, 2023.

The old Kmart building the American Freight will reside in includes 25,000 square feet of space to fill full of the following items:

Living room furniture

Bedroom furniture

Kitchen and dining room furniture

Mattresses

Bed frames and accessories

Rugs and accents

Refrigerators and freezers

Washers and dryers

Cooking appliances

Dishwashers

Air conditioners

American Freight will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.