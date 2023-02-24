HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A new business in Horseheads is ready to have its grand opening inside the Grand Central Plaza next week.
American Freight furniture and mattress store will hold its grand opening Friday, March 3, at 1020 Center St. inside the Grand Central Plaza next to Ollie’s.
The store had a soft opening on December 23, 2022, as a way to get employees in a working mood and to prepare the store for a more formal opening on March 3, 2023.
The old Kmart building the American Freight will reside in includes 25,000 square feet of space to fill full of the following items:
- Living room furniture
- Bedroom furniture
- Kitchen and dining room furniture
- Mattresses
- Bed frames and accessories
- Rugs and accents
- Refrigerators and freezers
- Washers and dryers
- Cooking appliances
- Dishwashers
- Air conditioners
American Freight will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.